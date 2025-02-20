Darren Ashton elected ADG president as guild reaches ‘difficult point’ amid financial struggles

Austin co-creator and director Darren Ashton has taken over from Rowan Woods as president of the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) as the organisation faces increased financial adversity.

On the back of a C21 article that claimed the ADG “was on the brink of collapse” in its headline, the guild used its regular e-news bulletin to announce Ahston’s appointment and note that while the wording was extreme, the information in the story was correct.

In a joint statement, Woods, Ashton, and executive director Sophie Harper said rising costs coupled with declining sponsorship and grants had led the ADG, which has received no operational funding beyond membership fees since 2020, to “this difficult point”, adding “it must not continue”.

“Rowan Woods, Sophie Harper, and the ADG leadership team have worked together for a year to reset the guild’s financial trajectory,” they said.

“We have cut costs and consulted with industry and government, seeking immediate support through donations and grants while exploring ongoing funding mechanisms such as a levy.”

They went on to highlight the production levy paid to support the interests of producers via Screen Producers Australia from Australian production as a precedent for a mechanism that “should also be paid to support the interests of directors (ADG) and writers (AWG), and in turn, the wider industry”.

“Directors, writers, and producers are at the nexus of screen leadership and authorship,” they said.

“As a group, our guilds would be stronger in our advocacy on streaming quotas, AI, and other issues impacting the whole industry. All would benefit.”

The trio also said the guild was exploring new ways of working with sister organisation Australian Screen Directors Authorship Collecting Society to increase support and streamline costs before stressing they were fully committed to “resolving our issues to provide maximum value and impact for membership via industrial support, advocacy, conferences, awards, and career assistance programs”.

“These discussions will refer to the successful AWG/AWGACS administrative model while factoring the ADG’s governance structure which, at times, works against efficiencies,” they said.

“Your support for the ADG and our collective solidarity as Australian screen directors is now more critical than ever as we work together towards a stronger, more sustainable future,”

In a separate statement, Ashton paid tribute to Woods’ “intelligent” leadership throughout the past three years and said he was “fired up” to champion directors’ rights and creative expression, as well as build their union.

“Over its forty-odd years, the ADG has had a lot of industry and government support—but somewhere along the line, that’s dropped off,” he said

“I’m chasing that with a passion because a rising tide lifts all ships, and it’s time to lift the tide.

“We have exceptional talent in this country, and our directors are world-class—yet we’re often underappreciated. It frequently falls on the shoulders of the director to solve production problems and deliver quality under immense pressure, sometimes for less pay than other crew. I’ve had enough, and I know many of our directing comrades have too.”

Harper, who took over as executive director in 2023, didn’t mince words in her statement, admitting the guild was “at risk”.

“Without urgent support, the momentum we’ve established—advocating for fair pay, working conditions, and creative rights—could be lost,” she said.

“We’re determined to secure a strong, healthy future not only for the ADG, but for Australian directors, our screen stories, and our industry,” she said.