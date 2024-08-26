Darren Dale added to Screen Australia board

The Federal Government has appointed another well-known producer to the Screen Australia board, welcoming Darren Dale for a three-year term.

A director of Blackfella Films since 2000, Dale has worked on titles such as The Dark Emu Story, Mabo, First Contact, Filthy Rich and Homeless, and Redfern Now.

He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has previous board experience at ACMI, and the Sydney Festival, while holding current positions at the Sydney Film Festival (SFF), where he is the board chair, and the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Dale has also held leadership positions at Screen NSW and the Australian Film Television and Radio School, and serves on the NSW Government’s Creative Communities Council.

His appointment follows that of Feisty Dame Productions founder Tania Chambers last month.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said Dale’s significant industry experience and knowledge would be an asset.

“Darren’s work will be familiar to many Australians, including his work on the television series Total Control – which I was able to see firsthand with some scenes being shot in the halls of Parliament House,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Darren’s strong contribution as a member of the Screen Australia Board, helping to make sure more Australian stories are told on screen and shared with audiences everywhere.”