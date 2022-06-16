Producers Darren Dale and Sophia Zachariou have joined the board at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Dale is the co-managing director of Blackfella Films, having worked with the production company since 2000 with credits that span Redfern Now, Total Control and Filthy Rich and Homeless. The Indigenous producer also serves on the board of ACMI, the Sydney Film Festival and the Sydney Festival, and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS).

Currently CEO of Bunya Entertainment (The Moth Effect), Zachariou has also worked as Create NSW director of screen investment, engagement and attraction, and was deputy head of entertainment at the ABC.

NIDA chair Noel Staunton said both producers would bring deep experience and expertise to the board.

“Darren’s passion for Australian storytelling and producing, his stellar industry reputation and expansive connections will add great value to NIDA. Sophia’s dynamic and prolific work, alongside her extensive screen industry knowledge will be an incredible asset to the NIDA board,” he said.

Dale said: “NIDA is an iconic performing arts educator whose graduates have left indelible marks on stage and screen globally. As a screen producer, I am indebted to the exceptional work of so many NIDA alumni and it’s an honour to be able to make a strategic contribution to its future growth and success.”

Zachariou said: “NIDA has been the home of creative excellence for over 60 years and to be part of this national institution as it forges new partnerships and collaborations within our industry is an exciting challenge and one which I’m completely up for.”

Other board members are Professor Claire Annesley, Roger Hodgman, Peter Ivany, Ron Malek, Richard Refshauge, John Robinson, Catherine West, Sigrid Thornton, Anna Tregloan and Kip Williams.

Departing members of the NIDA board include Justin Ryan, Dr Sandra Phillips and Ian Collie.