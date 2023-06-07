Darren Paul Fisher named head of film, screen and creative media at Bond University

Writer, director, and producer Darren Paul Fisher has taken up a new role at Bond University, starting as head of film, screen, and creative media.

Fisher, who has been at the institution since 2011, made his feature film debut with 2001 rom-com Inbetweeners for Universal Pictures, going on to stick with the genre for his second film Popcorn, before branching into sci-fi for 2013’s Frequencies, a TV adaptation of which is in the works with a major US network.

His accomplishments include being awarded the Greg Coote Scholarship by Australians in Film and Screen Queensland in 2018 and receiving his PhD in 2020 for a thesis titled, Film as Argument: Mainstream feature filmmaking as the social practice of incognizant argument design and delivery.

Fisher identified strengthening key industry connections for Bond film students as one of his priorities in the new role.

“Bond is at the forefront of blurring the boundaries between education and industry,” he said.

“All our degrees are intensely practical, encouraging students to deeply immerse themselves in an experience both educational and creative.

“Our exclusive partnership with Screen Queensland, to bring creative professionals onto campus in our Creative Hub, gives students the chance to establish connections with industry on a daily basis, as well as through formal internships and work-experience initiatives.

“Our strong focus on real-world connections provides students with both the cutting-edge training and significant career opportunities necessary to graduate ready to make their mark on the industry.”

As part of his position, Fisher is responsible for overseeing the Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA), a filmmaking competition open to Year 11 and 12 students across Australia, which will this year accept international submissions for the first time.

“It’s an exciting time for the film school here at Bond,” Fisher said.

“BUFTA, which sees a young filmmaker receive a full scholarship to study at Bond University, continues to grow in popularity and prestige.

“Since its inception in 1996, BUFTA has established a national reputation as the best way for talented high school filmmakers to get noticed. There has also been such huge interest in the awards from overseas, that this year, for the first time, we’re adding an international category.”