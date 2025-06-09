Dawn French joins voice cast of ‘Tales from Outer Suburbia’ alongside Geraldine Hakewell, Michael Theo, Shabana Azeez

British actress, comedian, and writer Dawn French has entered the world of Shaun Tan’s Tales from Outer Suburbia, voicing the grandma of protagonists Klara and Pim in the animated adaptation.

A Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions production for the ABC and BYUtv, the 10 x 22-minute series tells the story of clever “almost 13-year-old” Klara (Brooklyn Davies) and her younger brother Pim (Felix Oliver Vergés), who move to Outer Suburbia with their newly single mother Lucy (Geraldine Hakewell). The siblings’ summer holiday turns into a series of unexpected and surreal adventures, with the family encountering weird and miraculous phenomena as they adapt to their new reality.

The Australian cast features Michael Theo, Shabana Azeez, Andrea Solonge, and Tony Nikolakopoulos.

Production took place across NSW and Western Australia, with WA production company Siamese producing in association with Highly Spirited and Flying Bark.

Tan oversaw the series as creative director, working with director Noel Cleary, producers Sophie Byrne and Alexia Gates-Foale, and co-producer Francesca Hope. Barbara Stephen, Bernadette O’Mahony, Andra Johnson Duke, Francesca Hope, Jeff Simpson, Julia Adams, Karen Vermeulen, and Libbie Doherty were executive producers.



French, best known for BBC sketch comedy series French and Saunders and The Vicar of Dibley, described her character as courageous and adventurous, while also being “a bit bonkers”.

“What drew me to the character, and the whole project, is it’s quite possibly the strangest thing I’ve ever read,” she said.

“It’s very surreal – you understand it on a visceral level, but you also don’t understand it, so you’re drawn in to try and make sense of slightly surreal things.



“This is a series about big, big themes: themes of rejection, forgiveness, absence, loss, grief, judgment, and friendships. I think it’s absolutely crucial that we make good quality shows for children and for families because it’s a shared experience when you watch something together. That’s when you bond as a family. That’s when you work out who you are, and you start to process what you think about the world. My happiest memories as a child are of things that we all watch together. To make something as brilliant and beautiful as this is crucial.”

Tan said French was an “anchor of reassurance in a sea of animated weirdness”.

“Dawn brings a unique warmth, confidence, and levity to a character that audiences really needed to trust during difficult moments, and I can’t imagine a better performance,” he said.



The announcement coincides with the screening of Episode 3, ‘Distant Rain’, at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, marking the first time any of the series will be seen publicly.

The series will air on the ABC in Australia and BYUtv in the USA. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation, which provided major production investment alongside Screen Australia, will distribute the series.

