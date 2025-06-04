DCD Rights makes Central and Eastern Europe sales for ‘My Life is Murder’, ‘The Secret She Keeps’

Ahead of NEM and NAPTE Budapest, UK-based distributor DCD Rights has secured sales across Central and Eastern Europe for both Greenstone TV’s My Life is Murder and Lingo Pictures’ The Secret She Keeps.

Profour (Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia) has acquired the fifth season of Lucy Lawless-starrer My Life is Murder, while seasons 1-4 were acquired for BBC Studios for Poland and TV3 Group for Latvia.

CDA Premium Poland picked up both seasons of psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps, starring Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw.

“These returning dramas are extremely popular with audiences around the world and we’re delighted that further broadcasters across the CEE region are acquiring such well-produced and evergreen series for their viewers to enjoy,” he said.

Originally produced by CJZ for Network 10 in Australia, My Life is Murder moved to NZ to shoot during the pandemic, where it has stayed ever since. CJZ’s NZ arm Greenstone now produces the show for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD RIGHTS.

Lawless stars as contrary and compelling investigator Alexa Crowe, who can’t help fighting the good fight – whether it’s solving murders or combating the small frustrations of everyday life. The cast also includes Ebony Vagulans, Joe Naufahu, Rawiri Jobe and Martin Henderson, with Keisha Castle-Hughes and Rhys Darby joining the fifth season.

The series has sold internationally to more than 90 territories.

Originally produced for 10/Paramount+, Lingo Pictures’ The Secrets She Keeps is an adaptation of Michael Robotham’s novel by Sarah Walker and Jono Gavin. It follows two women who have a chance encounter in a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb. They are the same age and both heavily pregnant. Meghan (De Gouw) is a glamorous online ‘influencer’ on the rise and Agatha (Carmichael) works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker. Both women have secrets which emerge after their worlds collide in one shocking act.

The series has also sold extensively internationally, including to AMC Networks’ US streaming service Sundance Now and the BBC, marking the first Australian-produced TV drama to screen in primetime on BBC1.