Deborah Mailman, Ian Booth reappointed to Screen Australia, ACTF boards

The Federal Government has reappointed Deborah Mailman to the Screen Australia Board and Ian Booth to the Australian Children’s Television Board for three-year terms.

Mailman was first appointed to the board in 2019, becoming only the second Indigenous person to hold the position after Rachel Perkins.

With over 50 acting credits spanning three decades, she has remained a consistent presence on screen throughout her career, appearing in titles such as Radiance, Rabbit Proof Fence, The Sapphires, Total Control, Mystery Road, Redfern Now, Mabo, The Secret Life Of Us, and Boy Swallows Universe, as well as voicing Big Cuz in Little J & Big Cuz. Mailman is one of four actors on the Screen Australia board, alongside Marta Dusseldorp, Pallavi Sharda, and Sacha Horler.

Ian Booth.

Booth is currently the CEO of the Black Swan State Theatre Company, who served as Screenwest CEO for more than a decade between 2007 and 2017. While there, he was responsible for helping fund Mystery Road, Breath, Red Dog, Satellite Boy, Paper Planes, Bran Nue Dae, Cloudstreet, SAS: The Search for Warriors, Outback Truckers, Lockie Leonard, and many more. Originally a lawyer, Booth also worked at the ABC and has served on the boards of national screen agency Ausfilm, Awesome Arts, and the FTI. He has served on the ACTF board since 2019.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the appointees’ industry knowledge would lend strong contributions to the boards.

“Deborah is an icon of our screens and I’m excited that she’ll be able to continue sharing her experience to help our screen industry,” he said.

“Ian’s skills and background in children’s entertainment make him an ongoing asset to the Foundation’s Board, and to the children’s television industry.”