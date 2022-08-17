Digicom Wireless’ two-way communication solutions are well suited to film and television production, with a flexible rental fleet of radios and experienced staff to cater to the industry’s varying needs.

Communication is a key part of any workplace, but few industries command the same kind of coordination as film and television production.

The many moving parts of a set mean two-way radios and other audio accessories are often critical tools for crew on the ground.

It is this supply of specific coverage with bespoke capabilities that the team at Digicom Wireless has provided for more than a decade.

Based in Sydney, the company specialises in providing two-way radio solutions to a range of industries, supplying Motorola, as well as other brands.

The business can also implement cellular boosters to provide better coverage on location and offers WiFi systems that can handle two-way radio.

The Digicom Wireless team will survey your requirements to provide a reliable and professional solution specifically dimensioned for your project.

Staff are able to draw from more than 50 years’ experience, with Digicom’s key personnel having been part of the first private P25 system in Australia and the introduction of the first digital two-way radio in the ANZ region.

Digicom’s hire and rental fleet consists of more than 5,000 professional-grade radios, able to be deployed across Australia, including to remote locations for long periods.

The large and flexible hire fleet, coupled with the company’s Australian Radio Communications Industry Association and ITS253 accreditations, means that Digicom Wireless is capable of operating within tight timeframes, often a prerequisite for working in film and television.

Past references include major production companies, iconic TV stations and a range of other boutique television productions of different sizes.

For more information, contact 1300 398 221 or email sales@digicomwireless.com.au.