‘Deserted’ (Trailer)

Shuang Hu and Sean Lynch star in web comedy series Deserted, written and created by Stephen M Irwin.
Shot on Quandamooka Country (North Stradbroke Island), the pair play two strangers who find themselves marooned on a deserted tropical island – and who are totally incompatible.
Each of the five episodes will drop throughout this month on Hu’s YouTube channel @TheOneShu.
Deserted, backed by Screen Australia, is the first project from the Brisbane-based Moving Floor Entertainment.
Irwin shared directing duties with Lark Lee, who produced the series with Leigh McGrath. Cinematography was by Nick Paton.
Episode one drops this evening.