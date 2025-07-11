‘Deserted’ (Trailer)

Shuang Hu and Sean Lynch star in web comedy series Deserted, written and created by Stephen M Irwin.

Shot on Quandamooka Country (North Stradbroke Island), the pair play two strangers who find themselves marooned on a deserted tropical island – and who are totally incompatible.

Each of the five episodes will drop throughout this month on Hu’s YouTube channel @TheOneShu.

Deserted, backed by Screen Australia, is the first project from the Brisbane-based Moving Floor Entertainment.

Irwin shared directing duties with Lark Lee, who produced the series with Leigh McGrath. Cinematography was by Nick Paton.

Episode one drops this evening.