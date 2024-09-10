(Image: iStock)

Development executive Kristen Hodges’ 20 tips for aspiring film producers

·
Film
·

Archipelago Productions development executive Kristen Hodges was recently asked by a first-time feature producer for tips on how to not make mistakes or look foolish. She outlined a series of 20 tips to help them.

  1. You are running a business. Consider your strategy, do your SWOT, have a plan. If it’s not actually viable for some reason, then don’t be afraid to pull up stumps. Always know your exit points so that if the worst happens and you do end up...