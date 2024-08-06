Devon Terrell, Philippa Northeast, William McKenna added to the cast of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’

A slew of Australians will feature as series regulars in Queensland-filmed Stan Original Good Cop/Bad Cop, with Devon Terrell, Grace Chow, Blazey Best, Philippa Northeast, William McKenna, Shamita Siva, and Scott Lee joining Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown in the cast.

The eight-part comedy-drama stars Meester and Cook as a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force who contend with colourful residents, a lack of resources, their complicated dynamic with each other, and police chief Big Hank (Brown), who is also their father.

As per Deadline, Terrell will play charming but nerdy Detective Shane Carson, Best will be Big Hank’s somewhat cryptic Russian girlfriend, Nadia, Lee plays the loveable and long-tenured Officer Joe Bradley, McKenna is the nervous new boy Officer Sam Szczepkowski, Siva is fearless and overly devoted Officer Sarika Ray, Chow takes on petite EVPD dispatcher Lily Lim and Northeast is Dr Marci Lane, the one great love of Henry’s life.

Jungle Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment are producing the series, which will be shot partly at Village Roadshow Studios. Cutting Edge is providing post-production services.

John Quaintance, Phil Lloyd, Steve Joe, Julie de Fina, Steve Toltz, and Sarinah Masukor are joined by Queenslander Clare Sladden in the writers’ room, while Trent O’Donnell, Queensland director Natalie Bailey, Gracie Otto and Corrie Chen are directing. There are also contributions from production designer Matt Puttland and director of photography Murray Lui.

The series will stream on Stan in Australia and The CW Network and Roku in the US. It is being produced in association with and distributed by ITV Studios.