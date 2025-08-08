Digital Games Seed Development Program: Screen NSW backs 20 new projects with $589k

Screen NSW has put $589,848 toward the development of 20 new local games projects as part of its Digital Games Seed Development Program.

Launched in March last year, the program provides grants of up to $30,000 to emerging and small to medium developers to bridge the gap toward attracting further finance and entering full-scale production. It is part of a suite of programs offered by Screen NSW to support the NSW digital games sector and encourage sustainable growth in the state.

The selected projects for the second round of funding include Buru and The Old People, an adventure game rich in Indigenous storytelling set in an anthropomorphic world; Nogoodnik Studio’s Gutterjacket, a cyberpunk adventure exploring a city defined by inequality and environmental decay; Trinket, a game depicting an apocalyptic Australia; Lumorama’s Weathering Blue, a reflective narrative game following a nurse battling burnout; and Lamington Games’ mechanically driven horror game Peeled Eyes.

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said the variety and potential of the supported projects demonstrate the bold ideas the NSW games industry is capable of.

These projects span a wide variety of styles, across multiple genres and project sizes, showcasing the depth of talent and originality in NSW’s digital games sector,” she said.

“With the high number of games we are supporting through this program, we are ensuring that we have a strong pipeline of NSW games in development and can ensure our creators can continue to sharpen their skills. By supporting the digital games sector at all levels – from these recipients developing new games, to internationally renowned studios through our Digital Games Rebate – we will continue to see growth in digital games in our state.”

Benjamin Armstrong, who forms part of the team for Buru and The Old People, said the funding had allowed production to commence on the project.

“Receiving this grant has provided a boost to the credentials of our new team and validation for the game concept itself, while also highlighting Screen NSW’s commitment to supporting the development of First Nations stories in digital games made in NSW,” he said.