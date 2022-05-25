Discovery has added a new heavy-duty commission to its factual slate with a series set to follow Australian and New Zealand towing companies in the battle to secure lucrative contracts.

Set to premiere in August, Heavy Tow Truckers Down Under examines all the dramas and disaster scenarios within the five teams of truckers, who combine salvage skill-sets with super-sized problem-solving abilities. In heavy-duty towing, every mission is time-critical, bringing high-stakes, do-or-die finances and constant dangers to man and machine.

Producing is Fredbird Entertainment with development and financial assistance coming from Screen NSW.

Fredbird Entertainment head of factual Brad Cone said the company was excited to be making its first Trans-Tasman tough jobs series.

“Strong editorial collaboration with Discovery as the lead broadcaster will ensure we deliver a truly epic and fully-immersive character-driven series – featuring larger-than-life high-visibility heroes,” he said.

The series joins other Discovery commissions Aussie Gold Hunters, Aussie Salvage Squad, Demolition Down Under, and Outback Opal Hunters.

Discovery ANZ factual executive producer Thierry Bled said Heavy Tow Truckers Down Under was a worthy addition to its programming schedule.

“Building on the success of Discovery’s Machine Mondays, and from the trusted producers of Aussie Salvage Squad, Heavy Tow Truckers Down Under is a bold, tough jobs factual series showcasing Australian and New Zealand heavy haul tow specialists who demonstrate unsung bravery with charming bravado, and an unflappable expertise… one heavy haul tow job at a time,” he said.

Heavy Tow Truckers Down Under will premiere in August on Discovery.