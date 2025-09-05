Disney dates ‘Bluey’ movie for August 2027

The big screen debut of the world’s favourite blue heeler pup is scheduled for August 5, 2027 in Australia.

Walt Disney Studio, in partnership with Ludo Studio and BBC Studios, announced the local release date of the Bluey: The Movie today. Australia will get the film one day ahead of the rest of the world, where it will go out on August 6.

The news of the film’s date comes alongside the announcement, per Variety, that a Bluey video game will launch in October on console Nex Playground.

Bluey: The Movie is currently in production in Brisbane at Ludo Studio, with Cosmic Dino providing end-to-end CG animation services.

The film is written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios. Amber Naismith is the producer, while Richard Jeffery co-directs. Brumm is the executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, and Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film is overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

Voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack return as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit).

When the film was first announced, Brumm said in a statement: “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture, while Disney is handling theatrical distribution. The film is supported via the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, alongside Screen Queensland’s PDV incentive.