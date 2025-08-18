Disney hires Netflix’s Tony Zameczkowski as APAC direct-to-consumer SVP and GM

The Walt Disney Company has appointed one of the founding leaders of Netflix’s APAC team, Tony Zameczkowski, as the senior vice president and general manager of its direct-to-consumer business in the Asia Pacific.

In his new role, Zameczkowski will take responsibility for driving Disney+ across the region, reporting to APAC president Luke Kang and Disney Entertainment president, direct-to-consumer, Joe Earley.

He joins the team from Netflix, where he was vice president and regional co-head, and head of partnerships. With 25 experience, he as also held roles at YouTube, where he established its music business in APAC and led strategic partner development across sports and entertainment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Warner Bros. International Television in Paris.

“We are thrilled to have Tony lead our Direct-to-Consumer business as we continue to bolster Disney+ across APAC,” said Kang, President, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.

“We have made significant progress building streaming into a core driver and establishing Disney+ as one of the leading players in this region. I believe Tony’s unique background in scaling businesses across media, entertainment and technology sectors will help accelerate our next stage of development in this vibrant and high-growth region.”

Zameczkowski said he was excited to spearhead the momentum of Disney+ in APAC, a region “with immense growth opportunities to unlock.”

“I have always admired Disney’s unmatched leadership in the entertainment space and its ability to remain modern and relevant to consumers over its storied history.”

In 2025, Disney successfully launched ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand and continues to debut a slate of premium originals from Korea, Japan and Australia. On Disney+ in Japan, the second season of Japanese live action Gannibal was the #1 most-viewed premiere in Q2 and the fastest title ever to reach 1 million hours streamed on the service. Most recently, crime thriller Nine Puzzles became the #1 most viewed Korean title on Disney+ globally this year

In the coming months, new APAC originals including Tempest, The Murky Stream, The Manipulated, Made in Korea, Cat’s Eye, Wandance and Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation will premiere.