Disney-sponsored traineeship on ‘Send Help’ opens doors for AFTRS grad Ashwini Kangatharan

·
BusinessFilmNewsProfessional Development
·
Ashwini Kangatharan (second from left), with other trainees on 'Send Help'.

The art of running a production office on a large-scale set – with all the communication, collaboration and management skills it demands – was something Ashwini Kangatharan never fully appreciated until her traineeship on Sam Raimi’s Send Help.

The 20th Century Studios feature film, starring Rachel McAdams, Chris Pang and Dylan O’Brien, recently wrapped in Sydney at Disney Studios, with Kangatharan one of five AFTRS graduates selected for a paid placement through an initiative between the ...