Dispatch from Edinburgh TV Festival: ‘After the Party’ triumphs, TV’s future in focus

New Zealand
The 'Future is Now' panel at Edinburgh TV Festival. L-R: Simon Heath, CEO and creative director World Productions; Ben Zand, founder CEO and documentary maker, Zandland; Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, specialist factual and Sport, Channel 4; Ros Atkins analysis editor BBC News (moderator); Bryony Hopkins, head of productions and operations, Strong Watch Studio; Fiona Campbell, controller, youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three; John McVay OBE chief executive PACT.

I swear there was a collective sigh of relief from producers at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards night. After the Party –  a relatively tiny budget, powerful series from Aotearoa New Zealand – won Best International Drama.  

In its wake, it left the big guns: Ripley (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+), The Studio (Apple TV+), Dope Thief (Apple TV+) and Mussolini: Son of the Century (Sky Atlantic).

After the Party was also nominated for...