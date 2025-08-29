Dispatch from Edinburgh TV Festival: Beverley McGarvey on financing drama and the changing face of TV 

Beverley McGarvey. (Photo courtesy Edinburgh TV Festival)

I took the opportunity to catch up with Beverley McGarvey, president, Network 10 and head of streaming and regional lead, Paramount ANZ  – a first-time guest at the Edinburgh TV conference. 

At the festival to speak on an international panel about drama funding, she said it “felt like the right time” to visit, noting the UK’s English-language market offers “a lot of elements… that really do service my work in Australia.”

On her panel, MC Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures international production boss, a...