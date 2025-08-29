Dispatch from Edinburgh TV Festival: Beverley McGarvey on financing drama and the changing face of TV 

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

I took the opportunity to catch up with Beverley McGarvey, president, Network 10 and head of streaming and regional lead, Paramount ANZ – a first-time guest at the Edinburgh TV conference.

At the festival to speak on an international panel about drama funding, she said it “felt like the right time” to visit, noting the UK’s English-language market offers “a lot of elements… that really do service my work in Australia.”

On her panel, MC Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures international production boss, a...