‘Do Not Watch This Show’ (Trailer)

Do Not Watch This Show is an animated adaptation of the successful children’s book series DO NOT OPEN THIS BOOK, created by comedian and author Andy Lee and illustrated by Victorian illustrator Heath McKenzie.

The series centres on Wizz, a blue monster who refuses to accept that he is the star of a TV show and is desperate for kids to switch it off. Wizz, voiced by Lee, goes to hilarious lengths to deter his audience, which only makes him more appealing.

In each of the 12 episodes, the audience is desperate to answer the ultimate question: why doesn’t Wizz want us to watch the show?

The cast features Denise Scott, Joel Creasey, Kura Forrester, and Dave Hughes, with art direction by McKenzie.

There are also cameos from Hamish Blake, Glenn Robbins, Carrie Bickmore, Tony Armstrong, Pete Smith, Broden Kelly, Jack Post, Rebecca Harding, Mick Molloy, Ben Fordha,m and Chrissie Swan.

Directed by Leo Baker and produced by Patrick Crawley, the series was written by Jason Marion, Katie Westcott, Melanie Bracewell, Ray Matsen, and Lee, who is also producing with Greg Sitch. Lee Bones/Frank Worldwide Sales are handling international sales.

Do Not Watch This Show premieres at 6am on Friday, July 4, on ABC iview.