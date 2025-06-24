Documentary Australia, Doc Society select projects for Climate Story Lab Australia

Jordan Giusti’s Sustainable Future Award-winning documentary, Floodlands, and a new project from the team behind In My Blood It Runs are among seven documentaries selected to participate in the inaugural Climate Story Lab Australia.

An initiative of Documentary Australia and Doc Society, the three-day workshop aims to strengthen existing climate storytelling projects and impact campaigns, guide the creation of new projects, and spur partnerships to mobilise audiences and funding opportunities.

The selected titles are Genevieve Grieves’ documentary podcast Connected to Country, Maya Newell’s feature documentary Testimony, Giusti’s Floodland, Karla Hart’s documentary series Saltwater Cowboys of Shark Bay, Kellie Riordan’s 10-part narrative documentary podcast Austinmer 2515, Yale MacGillivray’s feature documentary Moblands, and a feature documentary uncovering the global supply chain and impacts of the gas industry.

A total of 55 projects were submitted for the lab, with Documentary Australia, Doc Society, and external reviewer and filmmaker Douglas Watkin tasked with making the selections.

Participants will now receive impact and pitch training, have the opportunity to present their projects during the three-day lab, and, where relevant, will receive support for interstate travel.

Documentary Australia’s impact director and initiative lead, Stephanie Kin,g said the chosen projects reflected both the quality of climate-related storytelling and the strategic opportunities for factual to advance climate action and justice.

“We could not be more passionate about supporting these independent climate documentary projects characterised by their interrogation of power, their elevation of research and lived experience, and their visions of climate-just futures,” she said.

After the Doc Society and Exposure Labs first piloted the model in New York in 2019, Climate Story Lab has since been rolled out globally, from the Brazilian Amazon to East and West Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Climate Story Lab Australia, set to be held August 26-28 at Sydney’s Artspace, is supported by Shark Island Foundation, Screen Australia, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, and Screenwest.

Shark Island Foundation executive director Kate Hodges said the inaugural lab would feature an exciting lineup of climate stories.

“We’re so pleased to be part of this gathering, bringing together powerful storytellers and change-makers to ignite the bold, justice-driven climate narratives the world needs now,” she said.

The selected projects are as follows:

Austinmer 2515

Documentary podcast

Director: Kellie Riordan

Producer: Sarah Dabro

Austinmer 2515 is a 10-part narrative documentary podcast which follows one town’s quest and one crazed entrepreneur’s dream to electrify a town. Can this beachside village illuminate our path to a fossil-fuel-free future?

Connected to Country

Documentary podcast

Director: Genevieve Grieves

Producer: Laurrie Mansfield and Kate Montague

Connected to Country is an immersive listening experience that amplifies the wisdom of Australian First Nations Elders, custodians of the world’s oldest living culture. Through intergenerational storytelling, young people will preserve oral traditions while confronting the urgent and connected challenges of climate action, cultural survival and environmental stewardship.

Floodland

Feature documentary

Director and Writer: Jordan Giusti

Producer: Gal Greenspan and Rachel Forbes

Writers: Dr Carlie Atkinson and Joseph Nizeti

Lismore is Australia’s flood capital, priding itself on historic resilience in the face of immeasurable deluge. But as the climate crisis rises tides, uncomfortable truths boil to the surface, leaving residents wondering if their precarious way of life can survive a changing world.

Confidential Gas Project

Feature documentary – further details of this project are currently embargoed.

Moblands

Feature documentary

Director and Producer: Yale MacGillivray

Three renegade cowboys ride to protect a world most have forgotten. As they train for the rodeo of their lives, they’re armed with 80,000 years of unbroken knowledge to defend their Country — and pulled into a fierce reckoning with the forces erasing land, memory, and future. Against the backdrop of colonisation, they ride with fury, loyalty, and joy.

Saltwater Cowboys of Shark Bay

Documentary series

Director: Karla Hart

Producer: Renée Kennedy

Executive Producers: Renée Kennedy, Nathan Gibbs and Karla Hart

Malgana entrepreneur Michael Wear and his Indigenous startup, Tidal Moon, revive Australia’s sea cucumber trade and restore Shark Bay’s / Guthaaguda’s seagrass, battling shark-infested waters, regulatory barriers, and local tensions while trying to grow their business, empower their community and combat climate change.

Testimony

Feature documentary

Director: Maya Newell

Executive Producers: McRose Elu and Deanne Weir

Producers: Barbara Ibuai, Larissa Behrendt, Sophie Hyde, Alex Kelly and LisaSherrard

As the climate emergency rises before them, Torres Strait Islanders rise up too and sue the Australian Government for failing to protect them. We walk with witnesses and dance with story-holder Sedrick as he gathers his people to remember, brace and dream of possible futures. This film is their testimony.