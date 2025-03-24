Documentary Australia reveals Impact Producer participants

Writer and producer Jessica Hamilton and communications professional Matisse Walkden-Brown have joined Documentary Australia as part of the Impact Producer Program.

Now in its third year, the initiative offers professional training, mentorship, and practical experience in developing and executing documentary impact campaigns that drive social change.

Hamilton, who has a background in behaviour change campaigns and a master’s degree in Marine Science and Management, has created and produced audio documentaries for ABC RN, CSIRO, Greenpeace, the Sydney Opera House, and Audible, and is working on an independent series about regenerating soil.

She said it was a privilege to “soak up the wealth of knowledge and experience from the team, impact experts, and values-led filmmakers”.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to be invited to participate in Documentary Australia’s Impact Producer Program,” she said.

“I’m a strong believer in the power of storytelling to connect to audiences and inspire social change, and I’m looking forward to deepening my understanding of how change can flow from the screen to our homes, classrooms, and policies.”

Having grown up in Fiji, Walkden-Brown brings with her experience in both the Pacific climate justice movement and the local film industry. After graduating with a BA in Journalism from The University of Queensland, she worked across mainstream media, NGOs, and international development, before undertaking a master’s degree in International and Community Development.

Like Hamilton, she looked forward to immersing herself in “all the deep learnings this year has in store”.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be selected for this year’s Impact Producer Program,” she said.

“To have the opportunity to build on my passion for creating social impact through beautiful storytelling, in such a significant way, is phenomenal. I’m incredibly grateful to Documentary Australia and look forward to immersing myself in all the deep learnings this year has in store.”

The Impact Producer Program is delivered with support from partners, including The Snow Foundation, Screen Australia, Screen NSW, Minderoo Pictures, and Dyson Bequest, plus venue partner Shark Island Institute.

Documentary Australia’s CEO Mitzi Goldman said there was no doubt about the need for initiative in the changing media landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matisse and Jess to our team for the third year of the Impact Producer Program,” she said.

“This year we had 120 applications, illustrating the broad interest in this continually developing role.”

Documentary Australia Impact Director Lisa Kanani said the program had significant value in developing our future impact leaders.

“An Impact Producer’s role is to design and implement strategic impact and education strategies around social impact documentaries,” she said.

“We are excited to equip Jess and Matisse with the knowledge and hands-on skills to be able to do this important work.”