Documentary Australia to support two new documentary projects through Environmental Accelerator

Documentary Australia has put the call out for two new environmental documentary projects to receive support via its Environmental Accelerator Impact Program.

Aimed to raise awareness and prompt action on pressing environmental issues, the program pairs filmmakers with a team of strategists for pro bono support across impact programs, screenings and events, audience action campaigns, and strategic partnerships.

They will also receive guidance in accessing fundraising, forming corporate partnerships, and presenting impact screenings and events.

Now in its third year, the initiative has helped six environmental documentaries maximise their reach, including Climate Changers, which received a parliamentary screening on World Environment Day, before premiering on SBS and SBS Viceland.

Stay Tuned To Our Planet, another Environmental Accelerator supported film, premiered at TEDxSydney Youth following a partnership formed with the support of the program.

To be eligible, projects must be in production or post-production for release between 2024 and 2026, feature environmental themes or stories, have a feasible release plan in Australia, be available for event screenings, and have team members ready to implement impact activities.

Projects that demonstrate strong creative and visual storytelling, climate research, responsible practices, and can create professional communication assets will be given preference.

Filmmakers and impact producers working on documentary projects dealing with environmental concerns with strong impact visions are encouraged to apply. Documentary films, series of any duration, and one-off programs are all eligible for the two new openings.

Applications are now open, eligible filmmakers can apply here, or register for a virtual information session on Wednesday, October 9 here.