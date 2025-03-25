Dolby and Christie introduce new Dolby Vision laser projection system

Christie and Dolby have collaborated once again on the next generation of Dolby Vision laser projection systems, which will begin rolling out into theatres in May.

The new system will offer more than twice the brightness of typical cinema presentations, and a contrast ratio well exceeding a million-to-one. For highly saturated and real-life colours, the new 4K projection system will use RGB pure laser illumination to enable Dolby’s Wide Color Gamut 1.0 — nearly twice the colour gamut of Rec. 709 and 122 per cent of DCI-P3-capable projectors.

Christies and Dolby’s new system also promises increased reliability and efficiency. It has a lighter-weight design, along with a smaller chassis, with the aim it integrate more easily into a range of premium theatrical offerings. This includes Dolby Cinema, Dolby’s pinnacle cinematic experience, as well as the recently announced Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos solution aimed at exhibitor’s own premium auditoriums.

“Christie has been central in Dolby’s ongoing mission to deliver Dolby Vision experiences to more cinemas,” says Dolby sr. director, business & strategic planning, cinema.

“We look forward to bringing exhibitors this new projection solution that offers the same industry leading and award-winning image performance, all while making it dramatically more efficient and easier to adopt by exhibitors.”