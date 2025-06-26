SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell.

‘Don’t drown us in too much of a treatment’ – SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell on the best way to pitch factual formats

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

Unpacking a big topic in 3-4 one-hour parts remains the commissioning sweet spot for SBS’s unscripted team as it seeks to leverage next year’s World Cup audience, head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell says.

The broadcaster has a substantial factual slate to coincide with its 50th anniversary this year, with the third season of ratings juggernaut Alone Australia joining Eureka Productions’ ...