‘Don’t drown us in too much of a treatment’ – SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell on the best way to pitch factual formats

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unpacking a big topic in 3-4 one-hour parts remains the commissioning sweet spot for SBS’s unscripted team as it seeks to leverage next year’s World Cup audience, head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell says.

The broadcaster has a substantial factual slate to coincide with its 50th anniversary this year, with the third season of ratings juggernaut Alone Australia joining Eureka Productions’ ...