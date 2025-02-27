SBS director of television Kathryn Fink.

‘Don’t try and be multiple things to different people and audiences’: SBS director of television Kathryn Fink on how creatives can get cut through

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

SBS’s golden anniversary year is gathering momentum as the broadcaster launches new unscripted title, Australia: An Unofficial History, next week, and welcomes back ratings hit Alone Australia for a third later in March.

It’s part of a 2025 programming line-up that features a greater shift towards factual stories that, as managing director James Taylor noted at the upfronts last year, &#...