DoPchoice introduces Snapbag and Snapgrid for Kino Flo Diva Lux4

Lighting accessories maker DoPchoice has released a Snapbag and Snapgrid designed for Kino Flo’s new Diva Lux4 fixture.

Both accessories mount directly to the front of the Diva Lux4 and are built to enhance light control and softness. The Snapbag (88 x 61 x 29 cm) amplifies and shapes the fixture’s softlight, reduces spill, and includes two Snapcloth diffusions for adjustable output. A silver interior boosts brightness, and hook-and-loop straps secure the unit to the light’s chassis.

For tighter beam control, the 40º Snapgrid (69 x 34 x 13 cm) also attaches directly to the light.

Both the Snapbag (0.8kg) and Snapgrid (0.8lb/0.4kg) pack flat into included DoPchoice carry bags.