DoPchoice launches Snapbag for Astera QuikPunch

At next week’s IBC in Amsterdam, DoPchoice will reveal Snapbag “Barndoor Fit” for Astera’s QuikPunch.

The instant setup softbox is designed to offer a fast and efficient way to control the focused illumination of the QuikPunch, with the silver reflective interior amplifying light output. To soften, the system comes with a choice of included diffusion, a full Snapcloth or Half Grid Cloth, which affix across the lightface using hook and loop fastenings. To command light direction, the Snapbag has a 50x50cm front making it fully compatible with the SGQ50W40 40º Snapgrid.

Optimised for use with QuikPunch’s small-sized barndoors, the leaves slide into the Snapbag’s dedicated side pockets. A tight, robust and sag-free fit is ensured by two hook and loop fastening strips which holds the system in place. By rotating the barndoors, users can freely position the softbox.

The Snapbag weights 0.85kg and opens to 51x51x44 cm.