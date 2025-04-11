DoPChoice unveils Airglow Frame inflatable softbox

DoPchoice launched the latest softbox in its Airglow series at the NAB Show this week: the Airglow Frame.

The inflatable light modifier is tailored for flexible light tiles, including LiteGear Bi-Color Plus and new Spectrum Ultra LiteTiles. Its 180mm tube structure forms a rectangular 10.2cm x 5.1 cm (4′ x 2′) or 20.4cm x 10.2 cm (8′ x 4′) frame.

The Airglow Frame is designed to provide a soft, yet controlled lighting source suitable for both studio and location work. DoPchoice argues it can be easily maneuvered or lofted into place, to allow users to mount and rig tile lights anywhere. The smaller Frame accommodates one row of Spectrum4, while the larger version supports two rows of Spectrum8 Tiles. Both attach via hook-and-loop. It also features a DoPchoice Snapcloth front diffusion attachment.

When not in use, the inflatable Frame can be deflated and rolled up for transport and storage – even with tile lights still installed. Butterfly Ears, a griphead mount accessory, can be attached to the inflatable tubing. The Airglow Frame is engineered to complement LiteGear LiteTiles solutions.