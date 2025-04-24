‘Double or Nothing’ (Trailer)

Dru Brown’s indie action comedy Double or Nothing will hit cinemas May 1 via Radioactive Pictures, with special screenings and cast Q&As scheduled across the country.
Produced by Brown Python Films and shot around South East Queensland, Double or Nothing follows cousins Nick and Turbo (Rowan Howard and Andrew Ian Pope) as they race against time – and the mob – to recover $50,000 in just 72 hours.
John Jarratt, Vince Colosimo, Robert Rabiah, Steve Mouzakis, Erin Connor and Nicole Payten-Betts also star.
Brown, Timothy Carr, and Payten-Betts produced the film, with co-producer Katta Ashish Reddy. Executive producers include Shaun Barry, Connor and Jason van Hunnik.
The screenings include:
- Gold Coast – Season run begins May 1 at Dendy Southport, with session times
to follow. Opening night will feature a casual cast and crew meet-and-greet.
- Brisbane – May 1 at Angelika Cinemas, Woolloongabba
- Sydney – May 7 at Dendy Newtown Cinemas, followed by a Q&A with John Jarratt, Nicole Payten-Betts and Tracie Filmer, pending numbers.
- Melbourne – May 1 at Sun Cinemas, Yarraville
- Toowoomba – May 1, BCC Cinemas Toowoomba Strand
- Hervey Bay – All May at Big Screen Cinemas Hervey Bay. Nicole Payten-Betts
(Mel) and Andrew Ian Pope (Turbo) will join the opening night Q&A on May 1.