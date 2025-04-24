‘Double or Nothing’ (Trailer)

Dru Brown’s indie action comedy Double or Nothing will hit cinemas May 1 via Radioactive Pictures, with special screenings and cast Q&As scheduled across the country.

Produced by Brown Python Films and shot around South East Queensland, Double or Nothing follows cousins Nick and Turbo (Rowan Howard and Andrew Ian Pope) as they race against time – and the mob – to recover $50,000 in just 72 hours.

John Jarratt, Vince Colosimo, Robert Rabiah, Steve Mouzakis, Erin Connor and Nicole Payten-Betts also star.

Brown, Timothy Carr, and Payten-Betts produced the film, with co-producer Katta Ashish Reddy. Executive producers include Shaun Barry, Connor and Jason van Hunnik.

The screenings include: