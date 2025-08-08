‘Dreaming Big’ (Trailer)

NITV’s six-part documentary series Dreaming Big spotlights the journeys of First Nations youth in sport.

Over 30-minute episodes, the series offers a look into the lives of 13 emerging athletes, aged 12-19, from various disciplines, including boxing, surfing, car racing, flat track motorbike racing, sport climbing, karate and soccer.

The series also honours the cultural heritage of First Nations communities, weaving themes of perseverance, identity, and unity, offering a unique Indigenous perspective on sport and success.

Dreaming Big is a Wirrim Media production, directed by Andrew Dillon and Wirrim’s Abraham Byrne-Jameson, with writer/producer Richard Jameson and WildBear International consulting executive producer, Veronica Fury.

Screen Australia’s First Nations Department provided principal production funding, in association with Screen Queensland.

Dreaming Big will premiere on NITV and SBS On Demand September 5 at 7:30pm.