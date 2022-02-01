Every Cloud Productions head of business affairs Drew Grove has taken the reins as CEO after founders Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger announced they were stepping back from day-to-day operations of the company.

The new management structure also features Mike Jones as head of content and Shraddha Gatiya as finance director, with the pair joining Grove as partners in the venture.

Eagger, who will continue in an advisory role alongside Cox, said the trio had been an important part of Every Cloud’s success.

“Succession planning is important and we are excited to infuse our beloved company with new energy and vitality as we devolve our responsibilities to an advisory capacity, whilst retaining rights and roles in our key properties,” she said.

Cox said the appointments reflected the ethos of the company.

“We’ve always sought to increase female representation on screen as well as behind the camera and to create screen career opportunities in regional communities,” she said.

“We think it’s equally important to support new talent to step into leadership roles and to provide mentoring and business opportunities to the next generation of screen creatives. It’s exciting to know that Every Cloud will continue in the very capable hands of Drew, Mike, and Shraddha.

The changing of the guard comes as Every Cloud marks the tenth anniversary of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries while also celebrating nominations for Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and A Sunburnt Christmas at the Screen Producers Australia awards.

The productions previously combined for four 2021 AACTA nominations.

Grove said Every Cloud was well placed to build momentum further into 2022.

“It’s an exciting time for screen production in Australia and Mike, Shraddha and I – with Deb and Fiona’s support – will take advantage of expanding market opportunities, while continuing to further exploit the company’s existing and very successful suite of brands including both Miss Fisher and Ms Fisher series,” he said.

“We have an exciting development slate and are looking forward to seeing these terrific projects on screen.”

The company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Stephen Street, Yarraville.