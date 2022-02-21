Joff Bush led the winners at the 2021 Screen Music Awards, recognised twice for his work scoring beloved children’s series, Bluey.

Bush’s first ever Screen Music Awards came in the form of Best Music for Children’s Programming, as well as Best Soundtrack Album with co-composers David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson and Steve Peach.

Jointly hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australia Guild of Screen of Composers, the 2021 Screen Music Awards were originally meant to be held last November before being postponed until February. While planned in-person event, the awards shifted online due to the Omicron outbreak.

Feature Film Score of the Year was won by Brian Cachia for his work on Bloody Hell, another first time winner.

Following her AACTA Award win last year, Caitlin Yeo was honoured once again for her scoring of Playing with Sharks with Best Music for A Documentary.

The Best Original Song Composed for the Screen was voted Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky, the work of Nathan Bird (pka Birdz), Fred Leone and Daniel Rankine (pka Trials). The song is viewed through the lens of a young Butchalla man seeing Captain Cook sail past Kgari (Fraser Island). Leone, a Butchulla Song-man and Birdz’ cousin, sings his part in language.

In TV, father and son duo Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski took home Best Television Theme for Nine’s Halifax Retribution, while David McCormack and Antony Partos won Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for ABC’s Jack Irish and Roger Mason composed Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for SBS’s Hungry Ghosts.

Composing duo Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks, of The DA’s Office, have taken out Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia for the eighth time. Their work spans projects such as MasterChef, The Biggest Loser, 20 to 1, and Anh’s Brush with Fame.

Neil Sutherland received the equivalent overseas award for a record 14th consecutive year, with his body of work including Border Security, MythBusters, Dancing with the Stars, Getaway and Bondi Vet.

The 2022 Screen Music Awards will be held in November.

The full list of winners:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Bloody Hell

Composed by Brian Cachia

Best Music for a Documentary

Playing with Sharks

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Best Music for a Short Film

Yellow Jack

Composed by Adam Moses

Best Soundtrack Album

Bluey The Album

Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson and Steve Peach

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky

Composed by Nathan Bird, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue Max Music Publishing^

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Bluey

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Best Television Theme

Halifax Retribution

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski*

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Jack Irish

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Hungry Ghosts

Composed by Roger Mason

Best Music for an Advertisement

The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: Masterchef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet