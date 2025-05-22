Dylan Nicholls named recipient of ABC and AIDC Indigenous Documentary Placement

The ABC and the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) have announced Dylan Nicholls as the recipient of the 2025 Indigenous Documentary Placement, which will see him work with the ABC’s factual and Indigenous teams.

Nicholls will spend four months based at the ABC in Sydney, starting next month.

“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to develop my skills, experience and networks further as a documentary filmmaker at the ABC. I’m really looking forward to joining the ABC Indigenous team for this four-month placement and hoping I can bring something to the table with my skill set,” he said.

In 2023, Nicholls was one of the inaugural recipients of the First Nations Netflix Scholarship, which allowed him to undertake a Master of Arts Screen: Documentary at AFTRS. During his time at the school, he directed and produced three shorts: One in a Million, currently screening on DocPlay; Echoes of Dissent, which premiered at Flickerfest and Bringing His Spirit Home, which is set to premiere at Sydney Film Festival next month, where it is shortlisted for the First Nations Award.

Past participants in the ABC-AIDC program include filmmaker Daniel King, Ngarluma writer and director Perun Bonser, and cinematographer Anna-Marie Harding.

ABC head of Indigenous Kelrick Martin said the broadcaster was overjoyed with the number and quality of applications for placement this year.

“Dylan will be embedded within ABC Indigenous and gain valuable insights into how ABC creates its factual programming for Australian audiences. He’s in for an experience few get to be part of — we can’t wait to have him join us,” he said.

AIDC CEO and creative director Natasha Gadd congratulated Nicholls and restated the conference’s dedication to supporting First Nations filmmakers to sharpen craft, build new industry connections, and find new pathways to tell stories.

“We’ve been tracking the impressive work of previous recipients Daniel King, Perun Bonser, and Anna-Marie Harding, and we’re looking forward to what Dylan will bring to the ABC Indigenous team, as well as the new skills and career opportunities he will take away from the experience,” she said.