Easy Tiger welcomes Christopher Sharp, Nel Minchin, Shelly Lauman

Former Screen Australia head of scripted Christopher Sharp and filmmaker Nel Minchin have joined production company Easy Tiger as head of scripted and head of factual, respectively.

Sharp departed Screen Australia in February after nearly four years, having rejoined the agency in 2020, following a stint as a development executive from 2010 to 2013.

His career has also included serving as head of development at Thumper Pictures and RevLover, along with director of development at Screen Queensland, where he helped design and implement development workshops and talent incubators, such as the SQ Projector.

Outside of Australia, Sharp has spent time with London-based Material Entertainment, a co-venture between New Line Cinema and Entertainment Film Distributors, as well as the New York-based film sales company FilmNation.

Stepping into the newly created role of head of factual is Minchin, a writer, director, and executive producer known for factual projects such as Matilda and Me, Making Muriel, The Truth about Anxiety with comedian Celia Pacquola, Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, and The Way We Wore, presented by Celeste Barber.

The new appointments follow the announcement screenwriter and director Shelly Lauman will join Easy Tiger on a 12-month as part of the Screen Australia Enterprise Program.

The company, founded in 2017 by Ian Collie, is responsible for ABC titles Rake and Jack Irish, along with streaming hits Colin from Accounts and Scrublands, and Foxtel’s The Twelve. Coming up on its slate is neo-western drama Territory for Netflix; India/Australia co-production Four Years Later for SBS; Stan Christmas film Nugget is Dead; and ABC comedy Optics, a co-production with Chaser Digital.

Collie and CEO Rob Gibson said it was an exciting time of growth for Easy Tiger.

“Christopher, Nel, and Shelly are exceptional talents who will help us continue to develop our diverse slate of scripted and factual shows,” they said.

“We’re fortunate enough to work with some of the best and brightest talents in the business, and with these new appointments we’re well-positioned to continue making must-watch shows for audiences in Australia and around the world.”