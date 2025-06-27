Easy Tiger’s ‘How to Kill a Client’ chosen as third project for Dynamic Television scripted initiative

A murder mystery from Easy Tiger set in the world of corporate law is the third project to receive funding from the Dynamic Television scripted initiative.

Written by Sarah Dollard and Scout Cripps, How to Kill a Client follows what happens when the partners of a highly reputable law firm become prime suspects in the murder of a client. But the investigation proves trickier than expected, as the killer has the motive, means, and a broken moral compass – not to mention the smarts – to get away with it.

The series will be produced by Easy Tiger’s Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, and Nat Lindwall, with Catherine Millar attached as director.

How to Kill a Client follows Nicole Delprado and Kate Separovich’s Fox Hunt and Anna Barnes’ ‘Dark Mode’ in coming under the initiative, which offers $100,000 in development funding ($50,000 from Screen Australia and $50,000 from Dynamic Television) to help bring serial and procedural dramas to life.

Screen Australia’s director of narrative content, Louise Gough, said How to Kill a Client drew audiences into a compelling whodunnit structure with laughs and mysteries at every turn.

“We are proud to support this project and its strong creative team alongside Dynamic Television, as it showcases the breadth of talent among Australian screen partitioners,” she said.

Dynamic’s global scripted television president Carrie Stein described How to Kill a Client as a “razor-sharp, darkly funny series”.

“From the first read, we were drawn to its twisted take on ambition, loyalty, and the moral gray zones of the corporate world,” she said.

“This is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling the Scripted Initiative was designed to support, and we’re thrilled to help bring it to life for global audiences.”

Click here for more information on the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative.