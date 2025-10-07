Edgar Wright, Sophie Hyde, Noah Centineo added to SXSW line-up

Edgar Wright will beam in remotely to next week’s SXSW Sydney, where he will unpack his upcoming film The Running Man with Nash Edgerton.

Wright, director of films such as as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will discuss his take on the Stephen King novel and share a first look at footage from the film.

Set in a near-future where a brutal reality show pits contestants against assassins for survival, The Running Man follows Glen Powell as a desperate father who is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort, only to become an unexpected fan favourite.

Other last minute additions to the SXSW line-up include Noah Centineo, who is in Sydney shooting Street Fighter, and local director Sophie Hyde.

Centineo will walk the red carpet at the Australian premiere of Our Hero, Balthazar, produced by his company Arkhum Productions and in which he plays a supporting role. Oscar Boyson’s debut, the film stars Jaeden Martell as a New York teen whose bid for attention online leads him to confront an internet troll (Asa Butterfield) threatening a school shooting.

Hyde will join the Industry line-up appearing at the festival’s Screen Breakfast networking event, where she will discuss her work and approach to filmmaking, including her latest film Jimpa, as well as Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Animals and 52 Tuesdays.

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival runs October 13-19 across Dendy Newtown, Ritz Cinemas, Palace Cinemas and the Seymour Centre.