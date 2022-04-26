After producing five seasons of Aussie Gold Hunters, Electric Pictures has promoted Robin Shingleton to executive producer within the company.

Shingleton will EP the eighth season of the series, a joint order between Discovery Australia and UK. He will also work on related spin-off series and Electric Pictures’ broader development slate.

Replacing him as series producer is Jason Giberti, ex-Raw TV in the UK and series producer of Discovery’s Gold Rush.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting one for the company. We look forward to working with Robin on new projects in development and are excited to have Jason’s outstanding track record to help strengthen the global success of Aussie Gold Hunters,” says Electric Pictures CEO Andrew Ogilvie.

“Jason’s experience on similar productions in the US and UK will play a pivotable role in evolving Aussie Gold Hunters editorially, as we celebrate the recent delivery of the 100th episode of the series.”

Aussie Gold Hunters, which follows teams of prospectors in outback Australia, is Discovery Channel Australia’s highest rating local series of all time.

Separately, Electric Pictures’ head of production Sharron Ashworth is due to depart after nine years with the company. She will be taking up a senior account manager position for a full-service creative agency.

Ogilvie says: “Sharron has made a major contribution to the success of our productions over the years, and I wish her all the best for the future.”

Aussie Gold Hunters season 7 airs on Discovery Channel ANZ in early June.