Elizabeth Debicki wins first Emmy for ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki is Australia’s newest Emmy winner after being recognised for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the sixth and final season of Netflix series The Crown at Sunday’s awards in the US.

The 34-year-old, who won her first Golden Globe earlier this year for her performance, beat out co-star Lesley Manville, Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), and The Morning Show‘s Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Holland Taylor to top the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

After thanking the creator Peter Morgan and the cast and crew, Debicki reflected on her time in the role, having appeared in 15 episodes across seasons five and six.

“Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege,” she said.

“It has been a gift.”

There was no such luck for fellow Aussie and first-time nominee for Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Naomi Watts, as she lost to True Detective: Night Country star Jodie Foster in the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

FX titles dominated the ceremony, with historical series Shōgun converting 18 of its 25 nominations, including Best Drama, and culinary dramedy The Bear broke its own record for most wins in a single season for a comedy with 11 gongs, despite losing Best Comedy to Hacks.

Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosted Sunday’s ceremony, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It followed the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend, where Australian company Northern Pictures won Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program and Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program for Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Find the full list of winners here.