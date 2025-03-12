Ellen Burstyn, Taika Waititi head to Sydney for Kornél Mundruczó’s ‘Place To Be’

Legendary actress Ellen Burstyn will return to Australia this month to star opposite Taika Waititi in a new feature drama from Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó set to begin shooting at Sydney’s Disney Studios.

Written by Kata Wéber, Place To Be stars the pair as unlikely friends who travel from Chicago to New York to return a racing pigeon home.

The film is produced by Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai), Australia’s Megan Wynn (Together), and four-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Loveless).

Executive producers include Natalya Pavchinskaya (S’YA Concept), Stuart Manashil, Pankaj Mamtora (Lonestar Films), Kanesh Mohana Sundaram (GVKM Elephant Pictures), Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Viktoria Petranyi, David Edelstein, and the late Kevin Turen. WME Independent is handling international sales for the film, backed by S’YA Concept, which Screen NSW is supporting via the Made in NSW program.

Burstyn, who made her Australian theatrical debut in 2019 for an acclaimed performance of 33 Variations, said it was a “special treat” to return to the country.

“It still surprises and delights me to be working at my age, and I am thrilled to be going on this ‘road trip’ with Taika and Kornel,” she said,

Burstyn previously worked with Mundruczó on the 2020 melodrama Pieces of a Woman, also scribed by Wéber.

Mundruczó said Place To Be was “about the absurdity of how, over time, a person becomes invisible in their own life” and how it can “lead us and those who meet us to a deeper understanding.”

“I have always been interested in the true nature of coincidence,” he said.

“The way certain unforeseen encounters can turn out to be fateful events for us. “

He also expressed his excitement about directing Burstyn in a lead role.

“I had every desire to direct the legendary Ellen Burstyn in a leading role, not only because I admire her amazing talent, but also because the time has finally come to celebrate older women on screen,” he said.

“With the immensely talented Taika Waititi, I hope I have found the perfect accomplice for this exciting journey.”

Waititi also paid tribute to Burstyn, whom he’s “always adored”, adding the upcoming role was “unlike any” he’s ever done.

“All of us are just navigating this weird journey of getting older and figuring out who the hell we are along the way, so when I read the script, I was deeply moved by Kata’s words and Kornel’s vision,” he said.

Thomas said the film represented “independent cinema at its finest- bold, visionary and unapologetically authentic”.

“The constant movement of the story takes you on a journey far beyond the physical, exploring profound emotional connections and relationships,” he said.

“Traversing these themes with Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi, we’ve assembled an exceptional team to bring this deeply engaging and heartfelt story to life, one that will resonate with audiences universally.”