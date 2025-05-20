‘Ellis Park’ (Trailer)

Warren Ellis, the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds musician, reveals his life’s ups and downs as well as his dedication to wildlife in Justin Kurzel’s documentary debut.

Beyond music, Ellis’s passion project is a wildlife sanctuary in the forests of Sumatra: at “Ellis Park”, trafficked and mistreated animals are nursed back to health by a devoted team of carers led by activist Femke den Haas.

Ellis Park sees the musician tell his life story, from playing his first gig to forming The Dirty Three and beyond. He draws a bow between his hedonistic, addictive years, his redemption, and the sanctuary’s traumatised residents.

The documentary is produced by GoodThing Productions’ Nick Batzias and Charlotte Wheaton. Ellis composed the film’s score, while Nick Fenton was editor/editor and Germain McMicking the cinematographer. In addition to writing and editing, Kurzel was an executive producer.

The film will screen at the Sydney Film Festival June 8, at the State Theatre. Following the screening, Ellis will take to the City Recital Hall stage for an intimate conversation and short performance presented with Vivid Sydney.

Madman Entertainment will then release the film into Australian cinemas more broadly June 12.