‘Elvis’ on top again at APDG Awards with four wins

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has put in another solid performance, this time at the Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards on Saturday evening, winning four awards.

Jessica Barrell, Samantha Dabrowski and Bowen Ellames (graphic design), Josh Simmonds (visual effects), Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy (production design), and Jason Baird (hair and make-up) were all recognised for their work on the film, which had a total of six nominations.

George Miller’s 3000 Years of Longing was also a multiple winner on the night, with Sophie Nash and Nicholas Dare (art direction) and Lisa Thompson (set decoration) topping their respective categories.

Elsewhere, Tess Schofield and Cris Baldwin took home the Catherine Martin Costume Design for a Feature Film prize with Thirteen Lives, and Matt Hatton picked up the Production Art Department Concept Art Award for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

In television, Jonathon Oxlade claimed the Production Design for a Television Production Award with Beep and Mort, and Rita Carmody received the Costume Design for a Television Production Award for Heartbreak High.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to screen scenic artist Hugh Anderson, while the Outstanding Contribution to Design Award was presented to Jennifer Irwin for her work in costume design.

Saturday’s ceremony was held at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne and hosted by Emily Taheny.

Find the full list of winners here.