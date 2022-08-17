Actress Emma Booth, producer Melissa Kelly, industry all-rounder Meyne Wyatt, international guest Adam Piron, and producer and writer Tony Ayres will join Richard Roxburgh on this year’s CinefestOZ jury to determine the winner of the $100,000 film prize.

The panel will be tasked with choosing between the four short-listed films – Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, Matt Nable’s Transfusion, Jub Clerc’s Sweet As, and Goran Stolevski’s Of An Age – with the announcement to be made at the festival’s gala night on Saturday, August 27 at Orana Cinemas Busselton.

The Screen Legend award will also be presented on the night.

CinefestOZ chair Margaret Buswell said the jury did not have an easy task ahead of them.

“We are very fortunate that Richard, Adam, Emma, Melissa, Meyne, and Tony are joining us at CinefestOZ this year – generously giving their time as panel members to award the winner of the highly sought-after film prize,” she said.

“The CinefestOZ Film Prize was established in 2014 to recognise excellence in Australian filmmaking, and we know that our six-member industry jury will again have a tough decision with this year’s finalists.”

WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will present the prize on the night, described the jury panel as “really interesting and accomplished”.

“WA has so much amazing creative talent – and Emma, Melissa, Meyne, and Tony represent the full spectrum of that talent,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting them at the awards, as well as Adam, who does such great work with Sundance.”

CinefestOZ will be held from August 23-28. Find out more information here.