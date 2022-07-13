HBO’s Succession leads this year’s Emmy Awards race with 25 nominations, including for Australian star Sarah Snook.

Other Aussie acting talent to earn nods today are Toni Collette for The Staircase and Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus.

Further, the Northern Pictures-produced Love on the Spectrum US is up for three awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program against Below Deck Mediterranean, Cheer, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and Selling Sunset.

Netflix’s American adaptation of the Australian format – originally commissioned by the ABC – is made by the same team, including executive producers Northern Pictures head of factual Karina Holden and director Cian O’Clery.

Love on the Spectrum US is also nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Reality TV program, recognising Australian casting director Laura Ritchie, and Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, acknowledging the work of local editors Rachel Grierson-Johns, Simon Callow-Wright and John Rosser.

‘Love on the Spectrum US’ (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

“From the original home grown series made for ABC TV, it’s been thrilling to bring the same team into the American show, and have this recognition for our Australian producers, casting team and post crew,” Holden tells IF.

“These nominations are a testament to the trust and opportunity we’ve been given to create original content, and Cian and I couldn’t be more proud.

“Having an Australian idea travel and become a global phenomenon has been thrilling. Being able to remain at the helm of that idea and bring our talented editors and production team along for the ride, has been fantastic. And having it now recognised alongside other legendary shows is such an honour.”

In terms of the acting awards, Collette is up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Kathleen in The Staircase. Her competition includes Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (MAID) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

It is the second time Succession has seen Snook nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama series, this year to go head-to-head with her co-star J. Smith-Cameron, Severance‘s Patricia Arquette, Ozark‘s Julia Garner, Squid Game‘s Jung Ho-yeon, Yellowjacket‘s Christina Ricci, Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney.

Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Bartlett will vie against his The White Lotus co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn, as well as Dopesick‘s Will Poulter, Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard, and Pam & Tommy‘s Seth Rogen.

UK-Australian company See-Saw Films’ has also had its series State of the Union recognised via nominations for stars Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson.

Behind Succession‘s 25 nominations are Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 and Euphoria with 16.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast locally on Foxtel, September 13 10am AEST, with an encore screening at 8.30pm AEST (FOX Arena and on demand).