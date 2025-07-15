Emmy nominations for Cate Blanchett, Shannon Murphy, Zoë White, Northern Pictures

There was recognition for actor Cate Blanchett, director Shannon Murphy, cinematographer Zoë White, director and producer Cian O’Clery, and Northern Pictures as the 77th Emmy Award nominations were announced in LA overnight.

Blanchett’s performance as Catherine Ravenscroft in AppleTV+ series Disclaimer earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, five years after her previous nomination in the same category for Mrs America.

She will vie for the award alongside Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), and Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex).

Williams’ nomination was one of seven for Dying for Sex, about a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who abandons her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality fully. Also nominated for the series was Australian director Shannon Murphy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the episode ‘It’s Not That Serious’.

There was further acknowledgement of Australians behind the camera with Zoë White nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program for her evocative work on documentary Will & Harper (Netflix), and Cian O’Clery getting a nod for Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program for Episode 7 for the third season of Love on the Spectrum US (Netflix), a credit he shares with Dave May.

O’Clery was also nominated alongside Sean Bowman and Emma Choate for Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program for the series, and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden

The Northern Pictures-produced series also secured nods for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program (Leanne Cole, Rachel Grierson-Johns, Gretchen Peterson, and John Rosser) and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

In a statement, O’Clery and executive producer Karina Holden said they were “beyond excited” that Love on the Spectrum has been recognised with five Primetime Emmy nominations.

“This series is a labour of love—for the incredible people who’ve shared their stories with us, and for the team who’ve worked with such care to bring those stories to life,” he said.

“A huge thank you to the Academy for recognising the passion that goes into making our show.”

Overall, AppleTV+’s Severance led the charge with 27 nominations, followed by HBO Max’s The Penguin (23) and The White Lotus (23).

All three are nominated for outstanding drama series alongside Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, and Slow Horses.

Contesting the comedy award are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio, and What We Do in the Shadows.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, September 14 (US time) with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting. Find the full list of nominations here.