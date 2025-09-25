‘End Game with Tony Armstrong’ (First Look)

Fed up with excuses and failed campaigns, Tony Armstrong is on a mission to tackle racism in Australian sport in ABC three-part documentary End Game.

The former AFL player turned broadcaster embarks on a global search for solutions he hopes can drive systemic change to Australia’s own major sporting codes.

The series includes interviews with former athletes and sporting legends such as Sydney Swans’ Adam Goodes and Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand, exploring the role of athlete activism, uncovering breakthrough AI technology that tracks online hate and challenging our major codes to take stronger action.

End Game with Tony Armstrong is a Smashing Films, Barking Mad Productions and Allstory Films production, with executive producers Dan Brown, Steve Bibb and Dean Gibson, who also serves as series director. Paul Williams is series producer. ABC commissioning editor is head of Indigenous Kelrick Martin.

Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest are among the backers of the series, with ABC Commercial repping international sales.

End Game with Tony Armstrong will premiere October 21, 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.