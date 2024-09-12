Endemol Shine and Screen Australia launch early career writers program

Endemol Shine Australia and Screen Australia have launched an Early Career Writers Program to help foster the next generation of local screenwriting talent.

The initiative, supported by the Australian Writers’ Guild, will provide high-level training in a script department to four early-to-mid-career Australian writers who have the potential for a strong career trajectory in scripted episodic storytelling.

They will be guided by experienced mentors over the eight-week paid program, which is based in Endemol Shine Australia’s Sydney headquarters. The emerging writers will be immersed in all facets of script development and rotate through all the roles that make up a script department.

“This initiative is very close to our hearts,” Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted Sara Richardson said. “Evident with the success of the first emerging writers program, we are strong believers in both nurturing and encouraging the next generation, as that is who the future of our industry will be founded on.”

Endemol Shine Australia’s scripted credits include RFDS, NCIS: Sydney, Bali 2002, Offspring, Sisters, Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart.

Screen Australia head of development Bobby Romia said the program was a unique opportunity for Australian screenwriters to gain hands-on experience within a global production company.

“This initiative highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent by providing them with high-calibre training and exposure in an internationally renowned script department.”

The program begins on November 25 this year and applications can be made now via the Screen Australia Application Portal.