EquiArts launches to boost inclusion for disabled creatives, kicking off with national survey

A new national initiative aims to improve access and inclusion for d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent (DDN) creatives across arts, screen and games.

EquiArts, the brainchild of the Disabled Creative Collective (DCC), is an annual event that will support DDN arts workers to start or grow their careers, share their work and be fairly recognised, and connect with people across different forms.

It will run for the next four years after the group secured federal funding under Creative Australia’s tender process, part of the Australian Government’s Equity: the Arts and Disability Associated Plan, developed in partnership

with the Office for the Arts and in consultation with Screen Australia.

DCC is made up of screen practitioners with lived experience of disability: Aimee Huxley (Inclusive Consulting), Chanel Bowen (Norfolk Pictures), Steph Dower (Dower Productions) and Paul Nunnari (Inclusively Made).

To inform its work, EquiArts’ first step is running a survey for artists and arts workers with disabilities (or those connected to the disabled community) to share their experiences of working in the arts industry across Australia.

“With survey responses, we can ensure experiences from the community will help shape the events throughout the coming years,” said EquiArts program manager Steph Dower.

“Your voice will be making a difference to inclusive art and accessible practices in the future”

Creative Australia disability programs manager Margaret Mayhew said she was heartened to see national forums and gatherings being developed by d/Deaf and disabled artists and advocates.

“This survey will help them plan events that place d/Deaf and disabled people at the centre of the arts, screen, games and cultural sector at a national level,” she said.



Screen Australia industry development manager Ken Crouch added: “It’s vital that Australian screen stories

authentically reflect our nation and it’s encouraging to see these filmmakers leading inclusive conversations across the arts sector. Screen Australia’s support for this survey, led by EquiArts, is an important next step in ensuring that together with Creative Australia and the Office for the Arts, we are continuing to include diverse perspectives and experiences, which will only make screen content and digital games richer for all.”

Take part in the survey here.