Erin Madeley will the next chief executive of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA), succeeding Paul Murphy.

Madeley is currently director of operations at MEAA, a role she has held for three years. Previously she worked as part of the union’s member services team, then as director of the entertainment, crew and sport section.

“I am delighted to announce that Erin Madeley will be MEAA’s next chief executive,” said federal president Simon Collins.

“Our recruitment process attracted a large field including many very impressive candidates, but in the end the board was unanimous in its endorsement of Erin as the best person to lead MEAA into the future.”

Madeley first became a MEAA member as an acting graduate in 2007.

“I remember feeling so proud to join my union,” she said.

“I knew being union meant I was part of something powerful and that I would be part of building a better future for creative people.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to have this opportunity. MEAA is driven by members with incredible talent and passion. I look forward to working with all of them as we continue to build strength and assert their value to the communities they serve.”

Murphy, who has been chief since 2014, will remain with the union for a period of time to facilitate handover and transition.

“The board has made a great decision in appointing Erin. MEAA’s future could not be in better hands,” he said.

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead MEAA for the past seven years. The union is in a strong position now and under Erin’s leadership it will only get stronger.”