Eureka Productions founders Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin launch Eureka Studios

Eureka Productions’ founders Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin have launched a new venture, Eureka Studios, which will focus on new global unscripted formats as part of a three-year deal with Fremantle.

Rikkie Proost has taken the role of CEO of Fremantle’s Eureka Productions, which will continue to deliver unscripted entertainment series across all platforms in the United States and Australia.

Fremantle’s new partnership with Eureka Studios focuses on a global approach to IP development, expanding its global strategy beyond the traditional approach of developing and selling content locally.

Eureka Studios will devise and develop new content, including in gaming, sports adjacent content, and scripted content, which will be sold and produced by Fremantle and its companies, including Eureka Productions.

Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said: the three-year partnership would enable the company “to develop exciting content for our audiences worldwide”.

“Chris and Paul are true visionaries and since our collaboration began in 2016, have brought some of the most creative productions to our pipeline. I am equally delighted that Rikkie has taken the role of CEO, of Eureka Productions, and look forward to working together more closely as he continues the success of the label with shows such as Farmer Wants a Wife, The Floor, and Australian Idol.”

Proost joined Eureka as chief content officer in 2019 and has overseen many of the company’s most successful shows including Farmer Wants a Wife (Seven Network), Parental Guidance (Nine Network), The Amazing Race Australia (Network Ten), The Mole (Netflix) and Luxe Listings (Amazon Prime).

Eureka Studios co-CEOs Culvenor and Franklin said founding and growing Eureka Productions has been an incredible journey.

“Together with Fremantle and our exceptionally talented teams and partners, we have built a leading force in unscripted entertainment. As we expand our focus to this exciting new initiative, we remain fully connected to our production business, which will thrive under Rikkie’s brilliant leadership.”

Proost said Eureka Productions would “continue to deliver world-class content, created by world-class people, to our valued partners and global audiences”.