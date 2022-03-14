Sand sculpting series Race Against the Tide is set to head to Australia after Eureka Productions inked a deal with Distribution360 for the format.

Created and produced by marblemedia, the reality program puts world-class sand sculpting teams to the test as they compete against each other and also against the unstoppable ticking clock of the tide. The competitors dig, pound, and carve their way to sculptures entirely made of sand, before the tide comes crashing in to take their creations back out to sea. In each episode, competitors are challenged with nailing the theme, impressing the judges, and avoiding elimination.

The original 10 x 30 series, commissioned by CBC, was filmed on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, in Canada – home to the highest tide in the world.

Eureka Productions is one of several companies to secure the format, which has also been sold to Free Kings for Dutch-speaking Belgium, BBC Studios for both French and German-speaking territories in Europe, EQ Media Group in New Zealand, and Tern Television for the UK and Ireland.

Co-CEO Chris Culvenor said the “distinctive hit format” was a “perfect fit for the Australian audience”.

“We are excited to add Race Against the Tide to Eureka’s slate,” he said.

“Set in stunning coastal locations, this high-stakes race against Mother Nature is truly event television, featuring incredible sand sculpting skills and eye-popping reveals.”

Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer said the company was thrilled to head into next month’s MIPTV media market with the momentum of international deals for the format.

“Creatives immediately saw the opportunity for this environmentally friendly competition series to have a uniquely localised look and feel that showcases their own coastal backdrops and beaches,” she said.